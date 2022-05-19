Glencore commits to three years sponsorship of Mount Isa Show

Mount Isa Agricultural Show Society is pleased to announce that Glencore Mount Isa Mines has come on board as one of the major sponsors of the 2022 Mount Isa Show to be held on 17th and 18th June.
Show President Anne Pittis said Glencore had been a long-term sponsor of the annual Show and had confirmed they would sponsor another three years of the annual Show events 2022, 2023 and 2024.
"This is welcoming news, especially as this year, MIASS celebrates 40 years of hosting the Show. The timing is perfect as next year we will celebrate Mount Isa's 100th year and in 2024 we will celebrate 100 years of Mount Isa Mines," Ms Pittis said.
"Sponsorship of $20,000 each year will contribute towards the Children's Entertainment Zone."
The Children's Entertainment Zone will be filled with fun children's activities with the Petting Zoo, Sand Art, Laser Maze and the crowd favourite Pig Races. Dinkum Dinosaurs will also be back at this year's Show.
"The recent announcement by Mount Isa City Council to lock in three-year funding for MIASS plus Glencore Mount Isa Mines' commitment, is an invaluable contribution to a small not-for-profit organisation," Ms Pittis said.
"With COVID-19 restrictions easing across Queensland, this year's show will be a perfect opportunity for community members to get out and about and catch up with friends and family in an open-air social setting."
Entry Fee: $25 Adults, $10 Aged Pensioners and Children six - 17 years old; Free for children under six years old.
Entry Fee includes Professional Bull Riding (PBR), Bronco Branding, Horse Events, Pavilion Display, Sideshow Alley, Food/Information Stalls, Live Entertainment and much more.
For more information visit: www.mountisashow.com.au or email mountisashow@gmail.com
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
