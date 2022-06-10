The North West Star
Sunny Raitava in amateur world title fight on Saturday

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 10 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:48am
Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava (right) with Dave Ryan of sponsor RUMS.

Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava, returns to the ring in Caloundra once more this weekend in the hope of returning home with a WBF Amateur Masters World Heavyweight strap.

Local News

