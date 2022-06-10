Sunny Raitava in amateur world title fight on Saturday

Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava, returns to the ring in Caloundra once more this weekend in the hope of returning home with a WBF Amateur Masters World Heavyweight strap.
Following a couple of losses and a win by walk-over, this weekend's title fight and main event bout against Paul Hollinger will be the test for seasoned Sunny Raitava.
Kim Gray, of Undisputed Promotions, said the weekend event was an 8 Man Masters Eliminator Event.
"Eight boxers fight, and then become four, four then becomes two before we get a winner," Gray said.
"Following this, we then have three world title fights and Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava will headline this event against former professional fighter, Paul Hollinger".
Gray described what to expect Saturday night between Raitava and Hollinger.
"Paul is a very experienced in-season Muay Thai competitor and a former professional boxer. He's a tall, rangy technical boxer who makes for a tremendous match up with the skilful Sunny".
Derricks Boxing Head Trainer, James Derrick, is not perturbed.
"Sunny has been training out of my gym for a number of years now, and heading into this weekend, it's the fittest and sharpest I've seen him. There have been no corners cut to his preparation and Sunny has all the elements coming together to take this one out". Derrick said.
"Undisputed Promotions have listed this fight as the main event, and Sunny loves the big shows, and will not want to disappoint".
Such is the confidence in Raitava for this event, local mining services company, Rhino Underground Mining Services Pty Ltd (RUMS) will be firmly in the corner of Raitava as sponsor supporting his boxing expenses. "We dedicate time and support every year to sponsor local causes and we are pleased to add Sunny to that group," Dave Ryan of RUMS said.
"He is a disciplined boxer and esteemed in the sporting community locally, regionally and interstate and we are delighted to be in his corner for the upcoming fight,"
Raitava is equally eager about his match up.
"To be successful, particularly in sport, you need the encouragement of your local community to help keep focussed on your goal," Raitava said.
The sponsorship from RUMS means I've been able to cover travel expenses, allowing me to put all my efforts into preparing for the fight".
"I'm 100% fight fit, focused and ready to come off the recent losses with a win. Hollinger will be a tough opponent and I have a lot of respect for him in and out of the ring. I also have my eye on the prize and wanting to achieve this as a personal goal, that boxing is not a young person's sport only. You can continue to grow in the sport at all ages."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
