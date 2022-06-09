Woman gets suspected snake bite in Mount Isa suburb

In unusual event for the middle of winter a Mount Isa woman has been taken to hospital with a suspected snake bite.
Despite the cold weather with temperatures five degrees below normal, snakes seem to be still on the move in the North West and Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the suburb of Menzies at 11.30pm on Thursday.
"A female in her 40s was transported to Mount Isa Hospital following a suspected snake bite at a private residence,"
The woman is in a stable condition at the hospital.
According to the Sunshine Coast Snakecatchers Australian snakes do not hibernate in winter but they do brumate which is similar but involves different metabolic processes.
Reptiles generally begin brumation in late autumn but often wake up to drink water before returning to "sleep".
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
