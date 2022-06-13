Sunny Raitava wins amateur WBF world title

Mount Isa boxer Sunny Raitava has reclaimed World Amateur Title belt status over the weekend with a win in Caloundra.
The highly anticipated World Title bout between experienced amateur master Sunny Raitava and former professional boxer "Bazooka" Paul Hollinger took place as the main event fight on Saturday night at the Sunshine Coast Function Centre, with Mount Isa local Raitava crowned the coveted WBF Amateur Masters Division World Heavyweight champion.
Kim Gray of Undisputed Promotions said the Caloundra crowd witnessed a smart and measured fight plan executed by Sunny that saw an eight count at the end of the second round, followed by two further 8 counts and a stoppage by referee Shane Willison one minute and 44 seconds into the fourth".
"An always tough and durable warrior Paul was visibly disappointed in the stoppage, but safety is our priority, ensuring Paul can come back and contest the title on another occasion," Gray said.
Raitava said he fell narrowly short in his previous WBF World Title belt against Justin "Warhorse" Clements denied in a split decision.
"So this time round I made the times I could train count and knew it had to be a clear cut win and not leave it down to the wire," Raitava said.
"I was fully supported in the corner by Derrick's trainer Sudhesh Somu who made the trip to the Coast and my former trainer from Golden Oaks Boxing Viliame Temo whom I go back years with. My footwork was more relaxed and my fitness and strength was at a peak, I'd say, this time round".
Raitava has returned to the Isa, doing his sponsor Rhino Underground Mining Services, his family and his boxing trainers proud. Of what is next lined up for Raitava on the boxing cards, Raitava quipped, "A short break for now."
"I have a daughter who has representative netball commitments I need to prioritise, but I'm looking at nominating in the Pan Pacific Masters in November on Gold Coast," he said.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
