Mount Isa and North West Qld calendar of upcoming events

Jun 24-Jul 2 Winton Vision Splendid Film Festival
Jun 24-26 Yelvertoft Campdraft and Rodeo
Jun 25 Mount Isa Races
Jun 26 Cloncurry Sunday Markets
Jun 27-Jul 2 Outback by the Sea festival, Karumba
Jun 30-Jul 3 Saxby Roundup
Jul 1-3 Rockhana Mineral Festival Cloncurry
Jul 3 Underground Hospital and Museum 80th birthday 10am-1pm
Jul 7-10 Mount Isa Campdraft
Jul 9 Pet Day, Buchanan Park Mount Isa
Jul 9-10 Outback Golf Masters Winton
Jul 9 Bedourie Camel Races
Jul 12-17 Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge
Jul 12-14 Mount Isa MPX, Civic Centre
Jul 15-17 Boulia Camel Races
Jul 16-17 Outback Golf Masters Mount Isa
Jul 22-24 Outback Golf Masters $1m Hole in One Birdsville
Jul 23 Winton Camel Races
Jul 30 Quamby Rodeo
Aug 4-6 Cloncurry Merry Muster Festival
Aug 5 Border Ride
Aug 10 Isa Street Festival
Aug 11-14 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo
Aug 11 Mailman Express races, Mount Isa
Aug 11 Mount Isa Indigenous Rodeo
Aug 19-21 Sedan Dip races, campdraft and rodeo
Aug 26-28 Camooweal Drovers Festival
Aug 27 Camooweal Races
Aug 27 Betoota Races
Aug 27 Richmond Bush Sprints
Aug 28 Mount Isa Motor Show, Buchanan Park
Sep 2 Mount Isa Multicultural Festival
Sep 2-3 Birdsville Races
Sep 9 Normanton Races
Sep 16-18 Dajarra Campdraft and Rodeo
Sep 10 Bedourie Races
Nov 2 Melbourne Cup day
Nov 11 Remembrance day
Dec 25 Christmas Day
Dec 26 Boxing Day
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
