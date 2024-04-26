The North West Star
The North West Star's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Queensland's youngest male councillor elected in the Gulf

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
April 26 2024 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's youngest male councillor Johnty O'Brien has taken his seat on Carpentaria Shire Council. Photo supplied.
Queensland's youngest male councillor Johnty O'Brien has taken his seat on Carpentaria Shire Council. Photo supplied.

Carpentaria Shire Council has claimed Queensland's youngest male councillor, after a 22-year-old resident was elected in the 2024 Local Government Election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.