The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Scamwatch: As interest rates rise, people looking to invest in bonds are falling victim to these type of scams

Updated August 5 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHODDY INVESTMENT: Losses suffered by Australian victims of imposter bond scams increased by 265 per cent in the first half of the year, compared to the same period last year.

Scams, and the con artists behind them, are forever evolving and becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.