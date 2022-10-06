The North West Star
Don Rayment, Doug Cooms resign from Diamantina Shire Council

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
Doug Cooms and Don Rayment have resigned from the Diamantina Shire Council, triggering a by-election.

The Diamantina Shire's 165 voters are off to the polls in early November, voting in a by-election to fill two councillor vacancies.

