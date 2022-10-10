Work on Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Recreational Reserve has progressed past the initial construction phase.
The Cloncurry Shire Council expects construction on the pavilion and toilet block slabs and the canoe shed will be finished within the next fortnight, during which work will commence on the road and the carpark.
The project has been in the works since 2021 and was earmarked as a priority in the Council's 2021 budget.
The upgrades are intended to increase recreational options within town by providing a readily accessible area that allows for future development opportunities.
When complete, the recreation area will include a pavilion structure with upgraded barbecue facilities, a bar and space for food trucks.
Also, included in the plan was a fenced children's playground, storage for water sports equipment, a pontoon, a segregated swimming area with outdoor showers, an amenities block and a carpark.
The upgrades to the Chinaman Creek Reserve also involve a shared pedestrian path and cycleway that will connect the dam with town.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.