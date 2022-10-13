The North West Star
News/Local News

Cattle Quality through Cloncurry improves all the time

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:44pm, first published October 14 2022 - 8:00am
Plenty of cattle have been in transit at the Cloncurry Spelling Yards. Picture: Cloncurry Shire Council

The Cloncurry Spelling Yards have enjoyed a great financial year with 280,000 head put through the yards from July 1 2021 to June 30 this year.

