The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Novel tells urban legend of Kelly Gang's escape to North West QLD

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:57am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Mount Isa resident Peter Long's debut novel explores the urban legend that two of Ned Kelly's gang members escaped to North West Queensland. Picture supplied.

The tale of the infamous Ned Kelly Gang has been reimagined by a former Mount Isa resident, whose debut novel explores the legend of the gang's escape to North West Queensland

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.