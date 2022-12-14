Mount Isa based Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) crews transported more than 990 patients through its aeromedical service over a 12 month period, new data has revealed.
The data also showed the RFDS Dental Service provided 1,629 dental consultations across Queensland, including patients in Camooweal, Dajarra, Boulia, Bedourie and Winton.
The data comes as part of the RFDS' 2021-22 annual report which shows the organisation's latest patient and aviation statistics.
RFDS Queensland Chief Executive Meredith Staib said the organisation would continue to grow its services to meet increasing need.
"As we prepare to enter the 95th year of the Flying Doctor, we remain committed to transforming, innovating, and expanding our services to ensure we're able to lead the way in delivering healthcare to Queenslanders, no matter where they live," she said.
Across Queensland, the annual report showed the organisation had increased statistics in key areas such as mental health, remote and dental consultations, and the number of patients attended to by RFDS GPs and nurse clinics.
Mount Isa-based crews flew more than 837,000 kilometres and landed more than 2,300 times while 223 patients were flown from Normanton.
RFDS Queensland Chair Russell Postle said the number of GP and nurse clinics had grown which had helped the organisation reach more people.
"It is heart-warming to know that the Flying Doctor is always there for people who live, work and travel in regional, and remote Queensland," Mr Postle said in the report.
Ms Staib said she was "proud" to advocate for communities in regional, rural and remote Queensland.
"The past year has brought a significant amount of transformational change to ensure we are leading the way in healthcare delivery," she said.
"From accessing a COVID-19 vaccination and life-saving aeromedical care, to speaking to one of our expert mental health clinicians or getting a dental check-up, our teams help ensure communities across North West Queensland can access the care they need."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.