Mount Isa Flying Doctors transport 990 patients over twelve months, report shows

December 15 2022 - 8:00am
The Royal Flying Doctor Service has released its annual report for 2021-22. Picture supplied.

Mount Isa based Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) crews transported more than 990 patients through its aeromedical service over a 12 month period, new data has revealed.

