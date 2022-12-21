Queensland Police have launched a holiday operation targeting young criminal offenders in North and Far North Queensland.
The operation will specifically target locations such as Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville in an effort to support community safety in public spaces and residential areas.
Approximately 2200 additional shifts have been allocated to police over the school holiday period, a time when police said offending traditionally increases.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Wheeler said generally there was more young people out and about, congregating in groups and less parental supervision.
"This police operation is squarely focused at preventing and disrupting any anti-social or criminal behaviour over the holiday period," he said.
"Members of the public and business operators can expect to see enhanced police resources patrolling our streets and business precincts around the clock."
According to police, a high visibility presence of officers will be employed in "intelligence driven" locations. Other tactics to reduce offending include engagement activities with young people and an expansion of the Youth Crime Co-responder and bail check programs.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the state government was committed to tackling youth offending and breaking the cycle of crime for young offenders.
"We commend the Queensland Police Service for proactively establishing this operation over the busy holiday period," he said.
"I know residents and visitors to northern parts of our state will be reassured with having extra boots on the ground and on patrol, keeping our communities safe over the holidays."
Traeger MP welcomed the targeted holiday resources, but said it was a "band-aid on a bullet wound".
"I think everyone always appreciates the effort QPS have done," he said.
"I think everyone in North Queensland for Christmas will be hoping that the government be ready to make some tough decisions on youth crime next year."
