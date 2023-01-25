The North West Star
Community volunteer Nikki Row 'humbled' by Mount Isa Citizen of the Year Award

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 10:00am
Mount Isa PCYC volunteer Nikki Rose has been named Citizen of the Year at Mount Isa's Australia Day Awards. Picture supplied.

A "humbled" Nikki Row has been named the 2023 Mount Isa Citizen of the Year for her efforts as a volunteer at Mount Isa Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC).

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

