The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Three in four homes in Qld town damaged by flood

By Robyn Wuth
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many of the houses in Burketown in Queensland have been deluged by floodwaters. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Vast tracts of Queensland's northwest remain flooded as communities face a long wait to return to their homes and assess the damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.