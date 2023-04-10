Disaster recovery efforts are ongoing in the Gulf of Carpentaria where repairs to flood damaged roads have continued.
Wills Developmental Road between Gregory and Burketown was reopened on April 6 for 24 hour access with motorists advised to drive with "caution".
Emergency repairs have continued along the road, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, with significant damage reportedly still visible.
Travellers have been told to drive carefully and follow the direction of traffic controllers amid changed traffic conditions such as reduced speed limits, single lane closures and warning signage.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
