Night time restrictions on Wills Developmental Road between Gregory and Burketown have been removed as emergency repairs continue. Picture Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Disaster recovery efforts are ongoing in the Gulf of Carpentaria where repairs to flood damaged roads have continued.

Wills Developmental Road between Gregory and Burketown was reopened on April 6 for 24 hour access with motorists advised to drive with "caution".

Several roads around the Gulf of Carpentaria remain closed or open "with caution". Picture Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Emergency repairs have continued along the road, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, with significant damage reportedly still visible.

Travellers have been told to drive carefully and follow the direction of traffic controllers amid changed traffic conditions such as reduced speed limits, single lane closures and warning signage.