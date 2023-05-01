The North West Star
Winton Campdraft celebrates 25 years

By Robyn Paine
May 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Memorable campdraft celebrations continued in western Queensland last weekend, as the Winton Diamantina Rodeo Association enjoyed its 25th anniversary with large nominations being received for their three day event.

