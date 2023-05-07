The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was thrown from his horse while mustering.
The rescue aircraft was called to a property north of Julia Creek, around 11.40 on Sunday morning.
Once on scene, the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic worked with road paramedics to treat the man for a leg injury.
The patient, aged in his 20s, was then flown to Mount Isa Hospital for further treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.