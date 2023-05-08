The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Tusik Flat creator Tess Cox shares the story behind her successful brand

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
May 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: Supplied by Tess Cox
Pictures: Supplied by Tess Cox

Not many people would find inspiration for a clothing line from the burnt flats of North Queensland's gulf country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.