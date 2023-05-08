The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Five youths set to face Mount Isa Childrens Court over alleged business break-in

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:15pm, first published May 8 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of five youths were charged after a business was allegedly broken into and damaged in the early hours of Friday morning, May 5. File picture
A group of five youths were charged after a business was allegedly broken into and damaged in the early hours of Friday morning, May 5. File picture

Five youths have been charged after a business in Mount Isa was allegedly broken into in the early hours of Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.