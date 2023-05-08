Five youths have been charged after a business in Mount Isa was allegedly broken into in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to police, the group of youths, whose ages range from as young as 11 to 17 years, were charged with a total of ten offences in relation to the burglary of a shop at about 2.50am on May 5.
Police alleged that the group entered the business by force, causing damage to the glass panes of the front door, as well as the locking mechanism and the internal roof lining.
An iPad, an iPhone, a cash drawer containing $100 and a basket of false eyelashes were among the items allegedly stolen from the business. Police have said some of these items were recovered by staff at Mount Isa City Council.
A 17-year-old Pioneer boy, a 14 year-old Sunset girl, a 12-year-old Townview boy and an 11-year-old Menzies boy were all charged with one count each of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.
The latter two were also charged with two counts and four counts respectively of breaching bail conditions.
Those four youths are set to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court while the fifth, a 12-year-old boy from Charters Towers, was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
