Scientific analysis of north Qld meteorite would be 'incredibly important', expert says

By Jeremy Cook, and Layton Holley
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
Collectors keen to hunt down pieces of a meteorite which blazed across north Queensland skies on Sunday night have been told to document any findings of the "precious scientific artefact" to assist research analysis.

