The annual Richmond Field Days and Races are one of the biggest events on the calendar for locals and visitors alike, with two days of events for the whole family being held on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at the Richmond Racecourse.
In it's 38th year, the Richmond Field Days and Races, originally began to bring the farming community together and to allow them to see the latest in farm machinery and innovations on the land.
Fast forward to 2023, and Field Days and Races co-ordinator, Libby Chylewski, said it was now a must-attend social event for the north, with more than 90 exhibitors showcasing their wares.
"It was originally held for property owners who couldn't get into Townsville but has grown to become a major get-together for the whole region," Mrs Chylewski said.
It was originally held for property owners who couldn't get into Townsville but has grown to become a major get-together for the whole region- Field Days and Races co-ordinator, Libby Chylewski
She said the event gets underway with a Meet and Greet for sponsors and exhibitors on Thursday night, June 8.
"The field days start on Friday with the latest farm machinery, stockfeeds, and agricultural innovations on display.
"We will also have our hotly contested mower race again on Friday at the field days. We've tried to make it very family friendly with children's rides and face painting, as well as a hobby horse race on Friday."
Mrs Chylewski said there was also the opportunity for a spot of shopping for those that may not have their races outfits sorted, with retail outlets selling jewellery and clothing, as well as bedding etc.
"It really is a mix of everything, with food trucks making sure our tastebuds are catered for also," she said.
After a big day on Friday, everyone can then kick up their heels at the Stockplace Cocktail Party on Friday night, which is being held at the Richmond Shire Hall.
With the field days culminating at midday on Saturday, the community can relax and enjoy the race day on Saturday afternoon.
"There will be a live band, Sneaky Beats, playing throughout the weekend, as well as new entertainment on Saturday night after the races including a boxing night, where two gyms from Mt Isa and Cloncurry will take part in sparring demonstrations."
Ag Features and Special Publications
Ag Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.