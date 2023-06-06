The Camooweal Campdraft and Rodeo held its annual event on May 2-4 with patrons and competitors attending from across North Queensland and the Northern Territory.
The event in the border-town posed good attendance following the unprecedented flooding event which swept through Camooweal and North West Queensland in March.
The campdraft saw 800 nominations across the Open, Maiden, Novice, Restricted, Encouragement, Mini, Junior and Juvenile drafts.
There was free entry to the event and the rodeo saw 130 nominations across bulls, broncs, barrels, roping, station buck jump, poddy rides and novelty events.
Alongside the arena events, patrons enjoyed a variety of food and bar services and handful of market stalls.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.