Birdsville Big Red Bash stops roll ins due to rain

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 4 2023 - 7:00am
Birdsville Big Red Bash has stopped roll ins following rain in the area. File photo.
Big Red Bash organisers have suspended roll ins to the festival after higher than expected rainfall.

