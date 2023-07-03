The North West Star
Mount Isa Campdraft 2023 postponed, organisers in discussions to confirm new dates

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
The 2023 Mount Isa Campdraft has been postponed after unseasonal rain drenched the north west. File picture.
Organisers of the Mount Isa Campdraft have announced the postponement of their annual event just days out from its planned start date after record rainfall left grounds saturated at Lagoon Park.

