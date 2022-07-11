Dust settles over Mount Isa Campdraft for 2022

The Mount Isa Campdraft has wrapped up for another year, with 1400 first round runs over the weekend.
Mount Isa Campdraft Association held their four-day annual event at Lagoon Park arena on Bendall Drive from July 7-10 with an action packed program keeping competitors and spectators busy.
Advertisement
The competition was fierce was riders from Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory battled it out for top honours.
Restricted Open was won by Will Durkin on Youngstar Marnies Glamour with 91 points. Second position was split three ways between Will Durkin on Hazelwood Conspiracy, Will Durkin on Durkins Jewel and Ben Hall on Halls Poetic all with 90 points. Will Durkin also claimed the highest cut out on Spin Rey with 23 points.
Open Draft was won by Luke Bennett on Tarn with 176 points, followed by a three way tie for second place between Alan Davison on Mermaid, Harry Steiger on Jessie J and Ben Hall on Tarmaroo Jackson all scoring 174 points. Highest cut out was won by Mick Connolly on Rhadman with 22 points.
SEE ALSO: 2022 Mount Isa Campdraft photo gallery
Stallion Shootout was won by Will Durkin on Spin Rey with 89 points, Will also won the Highest Cut Out with 23 points.
Maiden A Draft won by Rohan Marks on Turnermarks Linesman with 172 points, followed by Austen Elias on Hunterview Spinning Class 171 and Paul Woods on Woodstock Bonnie 170. Highest Cut out went to James Inglis on Drumbeat with 23 points.
Novice A Draft was won by Rohan Marks on Turnermarks Sharapova, followed by Les Stewart on Royal Crown Whiskey 173 and Jaye Hall on Ima Rio 168. Highest Cut Out went to Luke Bennett on Lil Miss with 23 points.
Novice B Draft won by Will Durkin on Millungera Flashman with 175 points, followed by Kath Southern on Reyn Again 172 points, Harry Steiger on 170 points. Highest Cut out was Les Stewart on Hazelwood Flight Command, 23 points.
Teams Draft was won by Up The Blues comprised of Emily Thomas, Travis Bandy and Claude Hogg. and the Best Dressed Team went to The Thorntonia Superheros comprised of Lloyd Hick, Chloe Jamieson and Lloyd Francisco.
Dasch for Cash was won by Marnus owned by Cassie Jessup.
Juvenile Draft was won by Madison Hall on Bushranger with 87 points, followed by Fred Stanger on Halls Chickerio 84. Highest Cut Out went to Mia McMillan on Rouseabout with 22 points.
The Bulls, Barrels and Broncs rodeo on Saturday evening was a crowd pleaser with local competitors sitting pretty on top of the leaderboard.
Junior Barrel Race was won by Cade Ferguson, followed by Hannah Saunders, Madison Hall and Shay Stringer.
Open Barrel Race won by Kylee Ferguson, second Courtney Gray, third Kyle Brummel and fourth Kelly-Jo Litchfield.
Open Bull Ride won by Jake Curr, second Bryn Francis and third Donovan Rutherford.
Open Saddle Bronc won by John Macnamee, second Rory Shepard, third Hunter Dalzell and fourth Lachlan Hacon.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.