An art exhibition boasting worldwide acclaim as far and wide as New York and Abu Dhabi has taken up residence in Cloncurry.
The month long exhibition, which opened last Friday June 30 at the Dr David Harvey-Sutton Art Gallery, is the brainchild of Irish-born Queensland resident Miriam Innes.
Running until August 5, the solo exhibition, titled New York Rambling, will showcase Innes' 27 metre-long, 360-degree charcoal drawing of New York, which she first started five years ago in 2018.
Innes said the project was designed to transport people to one of the world's most iconic cities.
"The artwork came out of a desire to cultivate an intimate experience and spark escapism," she said.
"Not everybody has an opportunity to travel to iconic cities, so the concept for New York Rambling came out of a desire to produce an inclusive artwork, that anyone can participate, relate to and appreciate in their own way.
"It's a chance for the viewer to escape the day-to-day and project themselves into the iconic city of New York.
"To get lost in its layers and feel safe in its storied architectural features."
The exhibition will run for a little over a month, ending on August 5.
