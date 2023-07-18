The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Rodeo Festival offers US country music star Cody Johnson the chance to visit true-blue Aussie rodeo

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa Rodeo Festival has issued an invite to US country music star Cody Johnson. Pictures (left) by Stephen Mowbray Photography and (right) Cody Johnson Instagram.
Mount Isa Rodeo Festival has issued an invite to US country music star Cody Johnson. Pictures (left) by Stephen Mowbray Photography and (right) Cody Johnson Instagram.

Mount Isa Rodeo Festival has made a unique offer to US country music superstar Cody Johnson after he revealed to Kix Country Radio his desire to visit a true-blue Aussie rodeo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.