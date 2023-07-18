Mount Isa Rodeo Festival has made a unique offer to US country music superstar Cody Johnson after he revealed to Kix Country Radio his desire to visit a true-blue Aussie rodeo.
After hearing the interview, the festival responded 'faster than a world record barrel racer', offering Johnson the chance to attend and ride with 'the most decorated cowboy in Australia', Shane Kenny.
"We saw your interview with @kixcountryradio where you said you wanted to rodeo while you're in Australia for the Luke Combs tour. Well, mate, WE RODEO!," a festival representative wrote on Facebook.
"This is your official invitation to @mountisarodeofestival - the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere, where the riders are so tough they eat barbed wire for breakfast!"
Johnson's tour dates with Aussie country singer Luke Combs will coincide with the festival, and Mount Isa locals are hopeful he'll be able to hop in the saddle and join them at their hometown haunt.
The festival's post ended with a cheeky note to 'give us a call', and an accompanying video with aerial shots and messages to Johnson worked to showcase the event further.
