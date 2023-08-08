Isa Street Festival celebrates 100 years of Mount Isa

The Isa Street Festival returns tomorrow (Wednesday, August 9) as the city celebrates its 100th birthday.
West Street, Miles Street and Rodeo Drive will be alive as the community comes together for the special event.
It will kick off at 6pm with the 100 Years Birthday Party Street Parade, with a theme of "Birthday Party! Celebrating Mount Isa through the ages!".
Local schools, sporting and community groups, organisations, businesses and more have been invited to participate in the event and showcase Mount Isa's incredible 100 years of history.
Following the parade will be thrilling rides, delicious food, a kids zone, market stalls, beer garden, show alley and to cap it all off, fireworks.
A free community concert will be sure to entertain the community with Daryl Braithwaite and Bjorn Again hitting the main stage.
The 2023 Isa Street Festival is set to be a historic event for the city.
