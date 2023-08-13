The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Queensland 2023 ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition results

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 13 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Queensland ALPA Young Auctioneers champion, Dustyn Fitzgerald of Queensland Rural, Charters Towers. Picture: Clare Adcock
The 2023 Queensland ALPA Young Auctioneers champion, Dustyn Fitzgerald of Queensland Rural, Charters Towers. Picture: Clare Adcock

The 1300km trip from North Queensland to the Royal Queensland Show paid off for one young auctioneer on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.