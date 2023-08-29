The North West Star
Hot curry, mine cart racing and more: the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival is back

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
August 29 2023 - 4:06pm
Organisers of the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party (Friday, September 8) are once again calling for the nomination of participants for the event's most unique and fierce competitions, the Curry Cook-Off and Mine Cart Rally.

