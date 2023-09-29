The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash on the Flinders Highway at Cloncurry, near Mount Isa yesterday, September 28.
Initial investigations indicate the vehicle was travelling westbound around 7.30pm when it has crossed onto the other side of the road before flipping several times and landing on its roof.
Emergency crews were called but two men aged in their thirties died at the scene.
Another two men, aged 20 and 41, were transported to Cloncurry Hospital before being airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating whether there was a fifth man in the vehicle at the time.
The highway was closed for several hours as crews responded to the incident, before being reopened around 4am.
Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information that could assist with investigations into the crash is urged to contact police.
