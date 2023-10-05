The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Here is where you can vote in Mt Isa

JF
By Jon Fleetwood
Updated October 5 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the referendum set to be held on October 14, here is the information you need to vote in Mt Isa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JF

Jon Fleetwood

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.