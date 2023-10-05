Aladdin and his Smartwatch is coming to Mount Isa Saturday, October 28.
Aladdin was sick and tired of his boring old lamp, so he traded it for a brand-new Smartwatch.
The smartwatch was great, but it came with a very strange Genie who was always getting things wrong.
Aladdin wished for a really big house and got a really big mouse!
His mum wasn't happy either.
Aladdin hasn't been doing his homework, or his chores. He has become very lazy.
Aladdin plans to make the Genie do all the jobs he doesn't want to do...including his homework.
Be careful what you wish for Aladdin.
Get tickets at eventbrite for $10.
The show is at Mount Isa Civic Centre on Saturday, October 28, at 10am.
