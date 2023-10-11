The North West Star
South32 Cannington has renewed it sponsorship of WNBL champions

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 11 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 11:02am
South32 Cannington is pleased to announce it has renewed its sponsorship of reigning Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) champions Townsville Fire for three more years, further extending a successful partnership that is helping to make a difference on and off the court.

