South32 Cannington is pleased to announce it has renewed its sponsorship of reigning Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) champions Townsville Fire for three more years, further extending a successful partnership that is helping to make a difference on and off the court.
South32 Cannington began sponsoring Townsville Fire in 2015 and during that period the team has won the WNBL title three times, including last season.
The new agreement will take the partnership past the decade-mark, extending to the 2025/26 season, supporting Head Coach Shannon Seebohm and his team, including recently-signed Opals star Sami Whitcomb, as they try to win more silverware.
In recent years, the partnership between Townsville Fire and South32 Cannington has also made a positive impact in North and North West Queensland Communities, with a number of coaching and mentoring sessions being held for local young people.
Last year, Townsville Fire players Courtney Woods and Aliza Fabbro travelled to McKinlay, Julia Creek and Cloncurry, three of South32 Cannington's local communities, to spend time with local teenagers, providing some basketball tips and mentoring sessions focused on leadership and life skills.
Under the new agreement, additional coaching and mentoring sessions are expected to be held in regional communities, with further details to be announced in due course.
South32 Cannington Vice President Operations, Joe Russell, wished Townsville Fire the best of luck as the team prepares to once again challenge for the WNBL title.
"South32 Cannington is really proud to be a long-term supporter of Townsville Fire and we're pleased to extend our sponsorship for another three years," he said.
"As well as supporting the team on the court, our partnership is helping to make a real difference for young people living in our local communities. It's been inspiring for local teenagers to meet some of the Townsville Fire stars, to learn more about their personal journeys, receive valuable mentoring time."
"We look forward to providing further opportunities for our communities to meet the inspiring Townsville Fire players in the future and we wish the team and all of their fans the best of luck for the season ahead."
Townsville Fire begin their season away to Bendigo Spirit on November 4.
