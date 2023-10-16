Tickets for the 2024 edition of the iconic Birdsville Big Red Bash will go on-sale tomorrow with strong demand expected after the event website temporarily crashed on the day the line-up was announced.
Tickets to the 2023 Big Red Bash sold out in under a week when they went on-sale last year.
The heart of Australian Outback will come alive once again when the incredible roster of Australian rock and pop legends perform at the 2024 Birdsville Big Red Bash in the remote Simpson Desert.
"The Big Red Bash takes bragging rights as the most remote music festival in the world. People come in from every corner of the country for a unique bucket-list experience that's all about celebrating Aussie music, this incredible Outback land, community spirit, and just getting stuck in and having a good time," said Festival owner and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group, Greg Donovan.
Headlining the Birdsville Big Red Bash for her first Outback performance, will be Oz legend, Tina Arena along with Jon Stevens and joined by an epic lineup of over 30 artists including Ian Moss, Colin Hay, Tim Finn, Diesel, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Mark Seymour, Richard Clapton, Casey Barnes, Shane Howard, Pierce Brothers, Bjorn Again, Mi-Sex, Chocolate Starfish - Bat Out of Hell, The Rolling Stones Revue starring Phil Jamison, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers, Furnace & the Fundamentals, Ash Grunwald, Fanny Lumdsen, Sarah McLeod, Hayley Mary, Steve Balbi and Amy Ryan.
At just 14 years-old Amy Ryan is the youngest performer ever added to the Big Red Bash line up.
A rising star of the Country Music scene Amy has co-written award-winning songs such as "Our Land" with her father, and she filmed the video clip for her song Diamantina Dreaming (also written by her father) on Big Red - the 40 m high sand dune that will provide the natural amphitheatre backing to the stage at the Birdsville Big Red Bash next year.
Amy has performed and busked at other music festivals but on junior stages - never before sharing the same main stage as big names like those on the 2024 Big Red Bash line-up.
Of her "dream come true" opportunity at the 2024 Big Red Bash Amy says, "Playing at the Big Red Bash 2024 would have to be the greatest opportunity I've had on my musical journey. Thank you Greg Donovan for having me join the amazing artists for the BRB 2024 Lineup. This is something I have dreamed of."
Some of the big stars on the 2024 Big Red Bash line up are also excited about performing at the special red earth site.
Colin Hay, who famously fronted the iconic '80s band Men at Work, says, "There's some gigs you get very excited about playing, and others not so much - and I'm so looking forward to coming down to play the Big Red Bash next year with my band of Cubans and Guatamalans and Peruvians, and me. Hope you can make it there in the middle of the desert. I'm certainly looking forward to it!"
On what will be her very first performance at the Birdsville Big Red Bash, Tina Arena commented, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be headlining 2024's Big Red Bash. I've stood on many interesting stages in my time, but never on one nestled in front of a 30-metre-high sand dune - I can't wait! See you all in the Simpson Desert".
The Birdsville Big Red Bash event is an all-ages, dog-friendly camping event that run across three days. The festival offers up a uniquely Australian adventure for families, grey nomads, camping and caravanning enthusiasts and intrepid travellers. Festivalgoers can expect an exciting lineup of artists, bands and cover acts representing a slew of music genres from rock, pop, folk, country and more, guaranteeing something for everyone to kick up the dust to.
Off stage, each event will also feature a wonderful wide-ranging program of outback activities - from a Nutbush City Limits World Record dance off attempt (the current record of 6,594 boot-scooters was set by the Mundi Mundi Bash in August 2023) to sand dune yoga, dunny door painting, comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, camel rides and charity initiatives like the 'Bashville Drags' raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The Big Blue Day will also become a fixture for the event in 2024. The newly created day was a highlight of the 2023 Big Red Bash, with a new world record set for the largest human image of a country with 5,467 participants dressed head to toe in blue.
While the event location is remote, it is easily accessible by road. The Big Red Bash location now only has small stretches of graded gravel road depending on which direction you come from - with new expanses of upgraded bitumen roadway set to open before next July.
"We share a lot of driving information to help keep our festival goers safe as nearly everyone will reach us by road. And while a lot of these people will be driving 4WD's, the reality is that most vehicles can reach either event," added Greg Donovan.
The Birdsville Big Red Bash is BYO alcohol for both the campsite and concert areas, and ticket holders are also permitted to bring their own food.
There will also be a large range of food vendors selling both hot and cold food and non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and the site also has dog-friendly camping and concert areas.
Tickets for the event will go on-sale from 10.00am AEDT on October 17, 2023. Information and ticket purchasing details follow:
Where: Big Red sand dune, 35 km West of Birdsville
When: July 2 - 4, 2024
More info & tickets: www.bigredbash.com.au (tickets released from 10.00am AEDT on October 17)
