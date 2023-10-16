The long-anticipated pathway connecting the Cloncurry township and the new Chinaman Creek Dam Recreation Area has officially opened.
The red ribbon was cut on the multi-million-dollar project on Saturday, October 7, providing a great recreation space for locals and a new tourist attraction for the region.
The local community flocked to the Cloncurry Weir on Saturday morning for the official opening of Stage 2 of the Chinaman Creek Dam Pathway and the Eco Trail Project. Enthusiastic walkers wandered along the new pathway to Chinaman Creek Dam, stopping to read the new interactive signage along the way. The smell of a BBQ breakfast greeted walkers upon their arrival at the dam's recreation area. The space was filled with local market stalls, kid's activities and more.
Stage 1 of the project, a new 2.5-metre-wide pathway from the Daintree Street/Sheaffe Street roundabout to Isley Street, was completed in October 2022.
Stage 2 was a $3.6m project that continued the pathway from Isley Street to Chinaman Creek Dam. Work began in February 2023; with local contractor Auzscot Constructions laying approximately 3.5km of new pathway. The project received support of $1.18m through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund and $400k through the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland programs.
An Eco Trail has been incorporated into the new pathway, offering informative signage about the region and creating a self-guided tour for tourists through Cloncurry's bushland. The interactive signage shares information about Cloncurry's history and community, with QR codes that link to videos with further details. There is a striking wedge-tail-eagle that looks over the pathway. 'The Zookeeper', Joel Fergie, was commissioned to create the powerful artwork which was funded under Round 1 of the North West Minerals Province Building Sustainable Communities Grants. The $114k project adds to the region's tourist attractions.
Mayor Greg Campbell was excited to have the project completed, rounding out a Priority Project of Council's to connect the Chinaman Creek Dam Reserve to the town.
"Investing in our community, people and lifestyle is key to continually building Cloncurry as a great place to work and live. This project adds to our recreation spaces and facilities, offering locals another place to get out and active, and showcases our town to tourists. The opening event highlighted how excited the community is about the new space, all eager to check out the pathway and enjoy the recreation area at the dam. It is a great asset for Cloncurry."
This pathway forms part of a larger path network that is spreading throughout Cloncurry. The pathway along Sir Hudson Fysh Drive was recently extended, from the Carl Katter bridge to Hensley Drive. Plans are in place to continue this pathway east along Andrew Daniels Drive and connect it to the existing pathway on Railway Street, creating a loop around town. Projects are also underway to upgrade a number of footpaths in Cloncurry.
