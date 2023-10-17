A community meeting will be held tonight in Mount Isa to support Glencore workers who have been told the company's copper mining operations are coming to an end.
The closure of copper mining operations by Mount Isa's largest employer is "incredibly sad" for the entire Mount Isa community, an Australian Workers Union representative said.
AWU Queensland Secretary Stacey Schinnerl said union members at Mount Isa Mines have been delivering for the Queensland economy for almost a century and have "generated billions of dollars in revenue for the Queensland Government and resources companies like Glencore"
Ms Schinnerl urged the Queensland Government and Glencore to support workers as they learn the news about the closure.
"Now is the time for the Government to cut through the green tape and fast track approvals for new mines in the region to provide a suitable transition for affected workers.We are also calling on Glencore to provide redeployment opportunities to local workers who will be affected by these closures," Ms Schinnerl said.
She claims Glencore have been using foreign labour and FIFO labour hire on their other operations in the region, and said the union expected local workers affected by these closures to be given priority access to these roles.
"This is a fight for Mount Isa, the capital of the Northwest Minerals Province and the epicentre of the next mining boom.
"We will do everything in our power to hold the Government and Glencore to account in delivering the support and dignity that the Mount Isa community deserves," Ms Schinnerl said.
AWU members have been working at Mount Isa Mines since it began operation almost 100 years ago.
The union says hundreds of AWU members will be affected by these closures.
The AWU has multiple officials on the ground in Mount Isa to support our membership as Glencore begins briefing crews throughout the day.
It will be holding a community meeting at the Mount Isa Civic Centre at 6pm tonight to discuss the announcement.
