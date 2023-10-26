The North West Star
New police recruits heading to Mount Isa and Cloncurry

Cathy Adams
By Cathy Adams
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:52am, first published October 26 2023 - 2:55pm
Five new police constables will start their careers in Mount Isa, and another is heading to Cloncurry after graduating from the Oxley Police Academy.

