Five new police constables will start their careers in Mount Isa, and another is heading to Cloncurry after graduating from the Oxley Police Academy.
They are part of the cohort of 89 First Year Constables who were officially inducted into the Queensland Police Service by Police Minister Mark Ryan, Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Assistant Commissioner Mark Kelly, after completing 36-weeks at the academy.
Minister Ryan said he was honoured to be at the ceremony to watch the next generation of officers begin their rewarding careers.
"It is a privilege to support these dedicated individuals as they embark on their journey to protect and serve Queensland," Mr Ryan said.
Over the next 12 months, constables will undertake further station-based training, which will see them assessed on their management of a range of real-world policing scenarios.
These skills will provide essential value across the sunshine State, as the graduates are deployed throughout Queensland to protect and serve communities.
Among the graduates, recruit Ricardo Beira was nominated by his peers for the Leadership Award for his outstanding qualities of team-work, academy spirit, organisation and responsibility.
"I am so excited to have completed my training and to be a member of the QPS family," he said.
"After serving 13 years as a Rifleman in the Australian Defence Force, I wanted a career change that allowed me to continue protecting and serving my community.
"It was extremely rewarding to learn while bonding with the other recruits, and I am so glad to be walking out of here confident in the skills of QPS's newest First Year Constables.
"I am so excited to be starting this new journey, with the opportunity to positively impact in the lives of those we serve."
The cohort come from a variety of professional backgrounds, bringing valuable skills and experience from industries both within and outside of Australia including defence, nursing and volunteering.
Of this years 89 graduates, 16 come from Queensland Police Service families who are currently or have previously protected and served Queenslanders.
Commissioner Carroll welcomed the new recruits, saying, "Your dedication and commitment to training can be attributed to the high standards you hold for yourselves.
"It is wonderful to see how many of you have relatives currently or previously in policing, showing your generational commitment to protecting and serving your communities.
"All of your unique backgrounds and experiences, alongside your new learned skills, will undoubtedly contribute to making you invaluable officers.
"Our job is like no other, and your dedication to the service ensure Queenslanders are kept safe and protected."
This graduating squad is the first to graduate following the launch of QPS' largest recruitment campaign 'Challenging. Rewarding. Policing'.
