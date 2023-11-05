The North West Star
PBR Australia grand finals sold out for 2023

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:18pm, first published November 6 2023 - 10:02am
The sold-out 2023 PBR Australia grand final crowd was treated to some of the best bull-riding in the world on Friday and Saturday nights, when cowboys from Australia, New Zealand and Brazil did their best against all that the bulls could throw at them.

