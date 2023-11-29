The North West Star
Home/News/Local News
Council

Mount Isa mayor candidates for 2024 council

November 29 2023 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early indicators are that at least three candidates will throw their hats in the ring to be mayor of Mount Isa City Council after the 2024 council elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.