Early indicators are that at least three candidates will throw their hats in the ring to be mayor of Mount Isa City Council after the 2024 council elections.
Current mayor Danielle Slade, and deputy Phil Barwick have signalled their intention to contest the role at the March 2024 elections.
Councillor Pete MacRae has also announced her intention by naming her team for the election.
Rumours are, that mayor candidates could also include Joyce McCulloch - who is a past mayor, and David Fletcher. Mr Barwick said he will announce his team in coming weeks.
"Mount Isa is facing some unique challenges both in industry in the region and socially in the city and while we will work closely with council leadership team for a more liveable city under our policies, residents will be reassured to know that our team is the most well equipped to manage, enable, and apply solutions to those challenges that are now on our doorstep," Mr Barwick said.
In her councillor bio, Cr MacRae said: "I will be focusing on creating a better lifestyle and sense of community for Mount Isa and all of its residents".
On Team MacRae for Mount Isa are, John Davis, Eryan Haddon, James Coghlan, Travis Crowther, Lisa Clancy, and John Doyle.
In preparation for the 2024 Local Government elections being held on 16 March 2024, the Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning will be holding information sessions in Mount Isa to support intending mayor and councillor candidates.
The two sessions will be held on Tuesday, December 5, at the ibis Styles Mt Isa Verona, corner of Camooweal St and Rodeo Drive, from 3pm-5pm, and from 6.30pm-8.30pm.
They will give candidates the opportunity to find out information that may be helpful for them in deciding whether they want to run for council.
The sessions are not intended to be a substitute for the online mandatory "So You Want to be a Councillor?" training, however, departmental officers are able to provide assistance to any candidates who need support to complete the online training modules.
To run for mayor or councillor at the 2024 quadrennial election, you must complete the So you want to be a Councillor course within six months of the nomination period commencing, regardless of whether you are a sitting mayor or councillor, or whether you have never been elected before.
The 2024 local government elections will include elections for mayors and councillors in each of Queensland's 77 councils.
Election day is Saturday, March 16, 2024.
Candidates must declare successful completion of the training on the official nomination form. It is recommended that candidates keep a copy of the mandatory training certificate, which is received upon completion. The reference number on the certificate can be included on the nomination form as proof of completion.
