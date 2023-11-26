The North West Star
Friday, 1 December 2023
Jonathon Gray of Cloncurry was last seen on the Barkly Highway, just north of Mount Isa

Updated November 30 2023 - 8:47am, first published November 27 2023 - 7:51am
Jonathon Gray.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 61-year-old man missing from Cloncurry since November 20.

