Natalie Flecker, CEO of ISA Rodeo Ltd, said: "The Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships provides an array of social and economic benefits to not only the community of Mount Isa but to other regional communities associated with this event. The event expertise of Isa Rodeo Ltd, the cultural guidance and input from Malkarri and the inspiring programs and advice Mona offers to empower our Aboriginal youth is a deadly combination that demonstrates the sort of outcomes great partnerships can produce. This event has enormous growth potential and will play a significant role in the First Nations offering to the many visitors leading up to and beyond the 2032 Olympics/Para-Olympics."