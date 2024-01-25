Dinosaur fossil hunter turned outback tourism champion honoured

David Elliott OAM's chance discovery of a dinosaur fossil during routine sheep mustering in 1999 led to the revival of Australia's palaeontology field.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mr Elliott has been named Australia's Local Hero for his work that created a palaeo-tourism industry drawing visitors to outback Queensland.
Along with his wife Judy, he founded the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History in 2002.
The not-for-profit museum first operated on the couple's property. It later moved onto donated land and now houses Australia's most important dinosaur fossils collection.
In 2020 the museum at Winton and the University of New England found bones believed to belong to a new species of theropod about 95 million years old.
In accepting his award, Mr Elliott said "Australia's future is inextricably linked to its past and our children are its future custodians".
"The more they understand it, the better they'll care for it. To me, nothing is more important," he said.
The museum has also revitalised the regional town Winton, attracting more than 50,000 people every year.
Mr Elliott spoke about the decline in regional communities.
"The Australian outback has been in decline for decades. Towns are dying as people move away, looking for a better life in the cities," he said.
"By building an international tourist destination in the heart of outback dinosaur country, the decline in many regional communities can be turned around."
Local shop owner Richard Searle said "tourism is a really big thing now".
"People from the city go to get stuff from here, because it's the dinosaurs, they love the dinosaurs," he said.
Mr Elliott, now 66, was recognised for his contributions to science with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in 2015.
"I'm passionate about natural history," he said.
"I want to be able to bring people from all over this country ... and to really understand their country, and appreciate it, and love it as much as I do."
Chair of the National Australia Day Council, John Foreman OAM, praised the Local Hero for his contributions to the scientific research and regional tourism.
"David, an everyday Queensland pastoralist who discovered something extraordinary, has dedicated himself to sharing Australia's dinosaur history and the importance of keeping regional Australia viable and sustainable," Mr Foreman said.
Australians of the Year: Medical pioneers named Australian of the Year
Young Australian: Australia's golden girl of the pool collects another accolade
Senior Australian: Teacher of excellence and linguist recognised
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.