Federal government allocates $92 million to help NQ flood recovery

February 7 2024 - 11:56am
Mass flooding hit the town of Kynuna on January 29. Picture supplied
The Federal Government has announced it will allocate $91.8 million in disaster recovery for northern Queensland communities to help with the long-term needs of some of the most remote disaster-prone parts of the state.

