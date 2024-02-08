Incumbent Danielle Slade confirms candidacy in Mount Isa mayoral race

The mayoral race in Mount Isa has increased to three after incumbent Danielle Slade confirmed her candidacy on Thursday, February 8.
Councillor Slade is running against deputy mayor Phil Barwick and councillor Peta MacRae.
In a statement provided to The North West Star, Cr Slade said her Mount Isa Community Team is "committed to serving the community at large and will collaborate and cooperate with all elected representatives."
Cr Slade said her first term as mayor had been testing with the balance of power resting with the team of former mayor Joyce McCulloch.
"It's been hard to hear Cr MacRae, Cr Barwick and Cr Coghlan complain about the state of affairs at council and in the community, when they held the majority of the vote," she said.
"I am only one vote out of seven and I have been hamstrung this term with the current group of councillors and I ask the community to elect a group of councillors who are willing to collaborate with me or whoever is elected, and work harmoniously together."
Cr Slade's Mount Isa Community Team is Bernard Gillic, Sonja Wessels, Chris Boshoff, Jason Brandon and Merilyn Harding.
She pledged her team will live in Mount Isa and resign should they relocate.
The city faces challenges moving forward regarding economic security, living standards and crime management. In October 2023, Glencore announced the closing of its copper mining operations in 2025.
Cr Slade cited attracting funding for the Country University Centre, the Bonza airlines partnership and an increase to the pensioner discount as milestones of her four-year term.
Amongst her election policies, she will petition for a trial curfew to reduce crime, limit rate increases to no more than the consumer price index and a focus on improving current council services.
The local government elections are on Saturday, March 16.
