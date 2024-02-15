Woman dies in flood waters near Mount Isa

A woman has died after her vehicle became submerged in flood waters at Duchess, southeast of Mount Isa.
Police are investigating after emergency services received reports at 1.15pm of a white Toyota Hilux partially submerged in the flooded Malbon River, near Cloncurry Duchess Road on Thursday, February 15.
The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Townsville woman, was located inside and declared dead.
Investigations into the circumstances of the woman's death are ongoing.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen the white Toyota Hilux travelling in the area within the past few days to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with information that may assist with investigations are also urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote this reference number: QP2400270437
