Government responds to Glencore closure with $20 million project fund

The Queensland Government is hoping a $20 million funding pool for new projects will help drive Mount Isa's prosperity following the 2025 closure of the city's copper mine.
Announced on Friday, February 16, the state government said businesses and community organisations with "shovel-ready projects" can submit an EOI for a share of the funds.
The move follows the news 1,200 jobs will be lost following Glencore's announcement in October it would cease the city's copper mining operations.
Named the Mount Isa Transition Fund, the money will be allocated to projects that can start quickly, create jobs, and build on Mt Isa's reputation as a great place to live and work.
"When Glencore announced the upcoming closure of these two Mount Isa mines, our government stepped up to support affected workers and look to the future for the region," Minister for State Development and Infrastructure Grace Grace said.
"My department has been on the ground listening to the community and working closely with a range of stakeholders, including with Mount Isa City Council and Glencore, to ensure Mount Isa's future economic prosperity and the community's livelihood.
"We'd also love to see Glencore do the right thing by the Mount Isa community and match this $20 million fund.
"Mount Isa has much to be optimistic about. It is at the heart of one of the richest minerals provinces in the world, with new critical industry minerals worth a potential $500 billion."
The funding announcement forms part of the government's $50 million support package which includes up to $30 million to accelerate resources projects in the Northwest Minerals Province.
The state government said about 50 community, industry and government representatives met in Mount Isa last month to share ideas on how the fund could be tailored to meet local needs.
EOIs for the Mount Isa Transition Fund are open until 8 March, with the fund then opening for detailed applications.
For more information on the fund and how to apply, visit www.statedevelopment.qld.gov.au/mount-isa-transition-fund
