New solar panel fault detecting system heading to North West Queensland

A new fault detecting system is set to be rolled out at the Kidston solar farm in north west Queensland.
Solaris AI is a tech start-up from the University of Queensland (UQ) which uses machine learning algorithms to analyse data and detect faulty and underperforming solar panels.
In addition to Genex Power's farm at Kidston, discussions are also underway for the technology to be used at Edify Energy's Hamilton solar farms at Collinsville.
The system is the work of UQ associate professor Rahul Sharma.
"The challenge with large solar farms is detecting any faulty or underperforming solar panels hidden in a sea of millions," he said.
"It's impractical to install monitoring hardware on each panel, inspect every panel for damage or clean every panel to remove dirt.
"We needed to find a way to automate that process."
Dr Sharma said underperformance in Australian solar farms cost the industry about $400 million a year and Solaris AI is aiming to reduce those losses by half.
The technology works at the array and string panel level - the system connecting multiple panels together.
The AI then sequentially extracts information, monitoring for degradation, soiling, wiring faults and tracker problems, along with pinpointing any maintenance needed.
Edify Energy CEO John Cole said it was an exciting project.
"The key to maintaining grid reliability and achieving success as a network operator is effective and efficient asset management," he said.
"This technology has the potential to drive solutions to the world's energy crisis."
The project partnered with German-based electronics and connection technology company Weidmueller to develop early prototypes.
SolarisAI was founded by UQ's commercialisation company UniQuest, spearheaded by investment from Uniseed as well as the UniQuest Investment Fund.
