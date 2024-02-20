Man in serious condition after late night assault

A woman has been arrested following an alleged assault in the early hours of Tuesday morning, February 20.
The 37-year-old woman was arrested by Queensland Police on five charges following an alleged incident on Hilary Street in Pioneer.
The woman faces five charges.
Police responded to a disturbance at 1.30am and located the Healy woman and a male victim nearby, who is known to her.
The 18-year-old man sustained head injuries and was transported to Mount Isa Hospital in a serious condition.
The woman has been charged with one count each of occasioning bodily harm, forcible entry, wilful damage, assaulting a police officer, and obstructing a police officer.
She is expected to appear at Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Monday, March 4.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Quote these reference numbers: QP2400294778, QP2400294644
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.